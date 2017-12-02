America's Caeleb Dressel and Sarah Sjöström of Sweden were named male and female swimmer of the year respectively at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Soirée des Etoiles World Aquatics Gala in Sanya.

The two athletes were honoured at a glittering gala dinner at the Mangrove Tree Resort World in the Chinese city.

It marked the first time either swimmer had received the award from the sport's worldwide governing body.

Several athletes who claimed gold medals at the FINA World Championships in Budapest earlier this year were among the list of award winners.

The United States water polo team scooped the women's prize, while the men's award was claimed by Croatia.

China's Shi Tingmao was named the best female diver of the year for the third edition of the awards in a row and the men's awardwas secured by Britain's Tom Daley.

Italy's Giorgio Minisini and Russia's Aleksandr Maltsev shared the men's synchronised swimming prize.

Svetlana Kolesnichenko of Russia sealed the women's equivalent.

Marc-Antoine Olivier of France and Brazil's and Ana Marcela Cunha were awarded with the best male and best female open swimmer of the year respectively.

The list of winners was completed by high divers Steve LoBue of the US and Australian Rhiannan Iffland.

"At the FINA World Championships, but also during our top annual events during the last months, our best athletes were able to shine for the delight of the spectators on site, but also for the millions of TV viewers that regularly follow our competitions," FINA President Julio Maglione said.

"Their effort and commitment make Aquatics bigger and gives FINA a privileged rank in the Olympic world.

"We also pay a fair tribute to coaches tonight.

"These men and women that are able to detect a potential champion, and then guide this boy or girl to excellence, are a central piece of aquatics’ success."

Dressel was given the main men's prize of the evening after winning seven gold medals at the World Championships in the Hungarian capital in July.

As well as four relay titles, the 21-year-old double Olympic champion also topped the podium in the 50 metres freestyle, 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly events.

Sjöström, who wrapped up the overall women's FINA World Cup crown last month, secured three titles in Budapest as she won the 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly races.