Germany’s Felix Loch secured victory in the men’s event at the third International Luge Federation World Cup event of the season in Altenberg.

The Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Olympic champion had endured a season long drought last year before emerging the winner of last weekend’s sprint event in Winterberg.

Loch looked back to his best in the opening run at DKB-Eiskanal.

He crossed the line in 54.016sec, Russia’s Roman Repilov ending second in 54.157.

The gap between the pair closed in the second run on the course, Repilov improving on his opening effort.

Loch held on for the victory,clocking 54.100 for a combined time of 1min 48.116sec.

His effort was 0.126 seconds quicker than Repilov.

The bronze medal was won by Germany’s Andi Langenhan after clocking a combined time of 1:48.398 for his two runs.

German success continued in the doubles event, world champions Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken claiming victory.

They finished in a time of 1:23.539, enough to win their third consecutive World Cup, stretching their overall advantage in the process.

Germany's world champions Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the doubles competition ©FIL

"We are beginning to see improvements," said Benecken.

"We still aren’t exactly where we want to be as we get closer to the Winter Olympics.

"We can still raise our game - both in terms of equipment and athletic performance.

"We have a few more goals.

"In terms of driving, I think we’re very stable and solid."

Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria won the silver medal in 1:23.808 and Germany's Robin Geueke and David Gamm taking the bronze in 1:23.991.

The women’s singles and team relay competitions are due to take place tomorrow.