North Korea have missed a deadline to officially accept its pairs figure skating spot on the Winter Olympic programme at Pyeongchang 2018 but a door does remain open for them to participate if they request to.

Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik are the only North Koreans to have qualified for the Games after securing a spot at a qualification competition in Germany in September.

The International Skating Union have confirmed, however, that they failed to meet the November 30 deadline for accepting this place.

It is, therefore, likely that Japan, the next nation in line, will be offered the chance to compete instead.

Unlike for the Summer Olympics, no official Tripartite Commission wildcard system exists for the winter edition.

It is still thought, though, that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would still have some leeway to introduce a wildcard if a North Korean application was made.

"In the hypothetical situation that North Korea would subsequently ask for its quota confirmation, the ISU would refer such request to the IOC," the ISU told Reuters.

The question of North Korean participation at Pyeongchang 2018 remains in doubt ©Getty Images

South Korea's Government said last month that they North Korea to make a late decision on whether they will compete at Pyeongchang 2018, due to take place from February 9 to 25.

The build-up to the Games has been dominated by concerns over regional security in recent months following a series of missile tests and hostile rhetoric, largely between North Korea and United States President Donald Trump.

Pyeongchang is just 50 miles from the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea.

Numerous athletes have indicated they will not be perturbed by the concerns, however, and organisers are hopeful that the Olympics can be a vehicle for peace between the two countries.

Both South Korea and the IOC are keen for North Korea to participate in order to produce what they hope will be a "Peace Olympics".