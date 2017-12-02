Japan proved the dominant force on the first day of the International Judo Federation Tokyo Grand Slam as the host nation secured all seven gold medals on offer.

Their superiority at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium was underlined by four finals being all-Japanese affairs.

There had been high hopes one gold medal tie would be a dream contest between Rio 2016 gold medallist Shohei Ono and world champion Soichi Hashimoto in the under-73 kilogram event.

Ono was unable to set up the encounter after suffering a surprise last-16 defeat to Canada’s Arthur Margelidon, who ultimately progressed to the final.

He faced another Japanese opponent, Arata Tatsukawa, but fell to a golden score defeat following a close encounter.

Having been beaten in the quarter-finals, world champion Hashimoto came through the repecharge to beat Mongolia’s Odbayar Ganbaatar in the first bronze medal match with an ippon.

South Korea’s Ahn Joonsung beat Japan’s Rentaro Nogami in the second bronze medal match to round off the podium places.

Hifumi Abe earned the gold medal in the men's under-66kg division ©Getty Images

World champion Naohisa Takato secured the eighth Grand Slam title of his career in the men’s under-60kg competition.

The Japanese star overcame Mongolia’s Amartuvshin Dashdavaa by an ippon in the gold medal match to continue his unbeaten year.

Japan’s Toru Shishime and Ryuju Nagayama triumphed in the bronze medal matches, beating Kazakhstan’s Rustam Ibrayev and South Korea’s Choi In-Hyuk respectively.

The men’s under-66kg event saw Hifumi Abe emerge as the winner, securing an ippon triumph against compatriot Joshiro Maruyama.

The Japanese duo were joined on the podium by their team-mate Norihito Isoda, who beat Georgia’s Vazha Margvelashvili by ippon in the first bronze medal match.

South Korea’s An Baul claimed the final medal on offer, the Olympic silver medallist triumphing via an ippon score against Israel’s Baruch Shmailov.

Japan’s success continued in the women’s events, with Ami Kondo securing the under-48kg title by beating Mongolia’s Urantsetseg Munkhbat in a golden score period.

The podium was completed by Japan’s Funa Tonaki and South Korea’s Bokyeong Jeong, following victories over Hirmoi Eno of Japan and Yujeong Kang respectively.

An all-Japanese under-52kg final was won by Uta Abe.

She defeated her team-mate Rina Tatsukawa by an ippon.

Ai Shishime triumphed in the same manner in her bout with Israel’s Gili Cohen to add to Japan’s medal tally, while France’s Amandine Buchard secured a golden score win over Romania’s Alexandra-Iarisa Florian in the second bronze bout.

Japan swept the podium in the women's 57kg competition ©Getty Images

Japan's greatest success came in the women’s 57kg competition as swept the podium places.

Tsukasa Yoshida secured victory over Anzu Yamamoto via a golden score in the final.

Team-mates Momo Tamaoki and Nae Udaka, meanwhile, sealed ippon wins over The Netherlands’ Margriet Bergstra and Germany’s Theresa Stoll to win bronze.

Japan’s seventh gold of the day was claimed by Miku Tashiro in the under-63kg competition.

She defeated her compatriot Nami Nabekura by an ippon.

Megumi Tsugane clinched the first bronze medal as the Japanese judoka beat Dutchwoman Juul Franssen with an ippon before Tina Trstenjak of Slovenia triumphed against Masako Doi after receiving three shido penalties.

The two-day event is due to conclude tomorrow with a further seven divisions set to be contested.

