Chinese President Xi Jinping is be asked to ensure that North Korea do not disrupt next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in will urge Xi to use China's close relationship with Pyongyang to make sure they do not carry out any provocative action during Pyeongchang 2018.

North Korea launched a new new intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday (November 29) that it is claimed could hit anywhere in the United States.

The country's leader Kim Jong Un declared afterwards that his country had now achieved full nuclear statehood.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the missile had flown higher than any previous missile fired by the communist state.

South Korea's Defence Ministry said the launch is potentially capable of striking targets as far away as 13,000 kilometers (8,100 miles), putting Washington D.C. within reach.

All 15 United Council members, including China, have condemned the launch.

The latest intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea has a long enough range to hit anywhere in the United States, including Washington D.C., it has been claimed ©Getty Images

"I plan to ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to play a stronger role during my visit to China, which is scheduled for next month,” said President Moon.

"The North’s provocations are more serious because the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are soon to begin.”

Moon has also held telephone talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe following the latest North Korea missile launch.

"It's imperative for peace in Northeast Asia and around the world that the Olympic Games are held safely," Moon said.

"It's very important that China play a larger role in putting pressure on North Korea."

There have been months of escalating regional tensions and increasingly hostile rhetoric between North Korea and the US, leading to Washington imposing new sanctions.

But Moon remains optimistic that North Korea will still compete at Pyeongchang 2018.