A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC).

The six-year agreement between the two organisations will encompass the next three editions of the Olympic Games - Pyeongchang 2018, Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

SNOC President Tan Chuan-Jin, who is also Singapore's Speaker of the Parliament, and NOCC counterpart Thong Khon attended the signing ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

Ng Ser Miang, Singapore's representative on the International Olympic Committee, was also in attendance to witness the signing of the agreement.

According to the SNOC, the MoU "entails exchange of visits and combined training between the national teams of both countries".

It also includes the exchange of officials, staff, trainers, judges, experts and scientists for participation in seminars, courses and consultations.

The two National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have agreed to encourage knowledge sharing in the areas including sports medicine and sports science.

SNOC President Tan Chuan-Jin, centre, welcomed the agreement with Cambodia ©Getty Images

"This MoU with the NOCC signifies the opportunities present for bilateral cooperation in sport development and the progress we have made together as a region," said Tan.

"We are pleased to further strengthen our relationship with our colleagues at the Cambodia NOC, and look forward to grow in tandem with them."

The agreement was also welcomed by Thong.

"We are pleased to partner the SNOC in a MoU to develop our sports teams and expertise together," he said.

"This partnership is important to us as our country prepares to organise its first Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in 2023."

Singapore won one gold medal at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as swimmer Joseph Schooling became the country's first Olympic champion.

Cambodia have never claimed a medal of any colour at the Games.