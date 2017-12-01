Birmingham's wait to be awarded the 2022 Commonwealth Games will continue after an update on the current status of the bid process was postponed until next week.

In a statement, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) revealed an update would be provided after a Board meeting on Wednesday (December 6).

The meeting will be held in the Gold Coast during the CGF'S final Coordination Commission inspection.

An extended deadline for cities to bid for the Games closed yesterday.

The CGF said they had been updated by Australia, Canada, Malaysia and England since the Executive Board decided to extend the bidding window to November 30 at its meeting in Colombo in October.

Birmingham's bid had been adjudged to be "not fully compliant".

Among the key issues that need clarifying were conditions attached to the Government guarantees.

Another key factor was that the CGF wanted reassurances that Birmingham City Council had secured the land in Perry Barr, close to Alexander Stadium, for the proposed Athletes' Village.

Birmingham remain the only public bidder for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and remain strong favourites to secure the hosting rights for the event.

Victoria in Canada have been in continued dialogue with the CGF but have lacked the support of the Provincial Government in British Columbia or the Federal administration in Canadian capital Ottawa.

insidethegames has requested information from Commonwealth Games Canada on the status of any bid on several occasions but has yet to receive a response.

A potential bid from Kuala Lumpur, hosts of the 1998 Commonwealth Games, is also hampered by a lack of Government support and 2026 is seen as a more feasible option for the Malaysian capital.

Australia has always positioned itself as a contingency plan for the CGF should the organisation fail to receive a suitable bid.

Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney have all indicated they would be capable of staging the event but the Commonwealth Games Australia have made it clear they would not host the event again so soon after Gold Coast 2018.

Birmingham is still the only public bidder for the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Birmingham 2022

"Over the last two months, since the CGF Executive Board’s decision to extend the deadline for the 2022 Commonwealth Games selection process, updates have been received from Australia, Canada, England and Malaysia," the CGF said in a statement.

"The CGF wishes to thank all four countries for the interest that they have shown in hosting the Commonwealth Games.

"In terms of next steps, the CGF Executive Board will receive an update from the CGF Evaluation Panel and the CGF Review Team at its meeting on 6 December.

"An update regarding the selection of a host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be provided following the Board meeting."

The CGF are reluctant to sign a host city contract with any candidate until the full details have been agreed following the problems with Durban.

The South African city was originally awarded the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the CGF General Assembly in Auckland in September 2015, when they were the only bidder following the withdrawal of Edmonton because of falling oil prices.

A host city contract was signed with Durban without the full guarantees of the South African Government.

Durban subsequently missed a series of financial deadlines before the CGF stripped them of the Games in March.

"We have worked closely with the Government, Commonwealth Games England and our regional partners to develop a compelling and inspiring bid that would showcase the best of Birmingham, the wider West Midlands and the UK to the Commonwealth and the world in 2022," Ian Ward, the Leader of Birmingham City Council and head of the Birmingham 2022 bid, told insidethegames.

"We have had a number of productive meetings with the Commonwealth Games Federation as we demonstrate that Birmingham, being at the heart of the UK and the soul of the Commonwealth, would make the ideal host for the 2022 Games.

"We look forward to a decision from the CGF in the near future."

Commonwealth Games England declined to comment when contacted by insidethegames.