Pyeongchang 2018's Information and Computer Technology (ICT) Pavilion, which is as big as three football pitches, has opened at the Olympic Plaza.

It comes as organisers bid to use "state-of-the-art" technology to "transform" the way fans experience next year's Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The Olympic Plaza, which will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the Games in South Korea, is housing the Pavilion on its second floor.

Visitors can use new technology to get into the mood for Pyeongchang 2018, including trying out sports such as bobsleigh and snowboarding through virtual reality.

Ultra high-definition broadcasts, 5G mobile networks and artificial intelligence are also showcased with the venue boasting three "hands-on experience zones".

"It's safe to say that one of the domestic industries that has seen rapid growth since the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games is definitely IT," said South Korea's Minister of Science and ICT, Yoo Young-min.

Visitors can enjoy sports such as bobsleigh using virtual reality ©Government of South Korea

"As the nation hosts an Olympic Games for the first time in about three decades, our Ministry will pull out all the stops in the run-up to the Pyeongchang Winter Games to make the global sporting event a successful IT Olympics."

The Pavilion is currently only open on Wednesdays and Saturdays but will be open every day from February 9, the day of the Olympic Opening Ceremony, between 10am and 10pm.

The Olympics will run until February 25 with the Paralympics following between March 9 and 18.

Tickets must be booked in advance.

The South Korean Government initially unveiled plans to exhibit cutting-edge technology during the Winter Olympics in May last year.

Tax benefits were announced for major ICT projects.

Earlier this month, a group of more than 400 5G experts gathered in Seoul to showcase the system which will be available during Pyeongchang 2018.