The British Olympic Association (BOA) have welcomed two new appointments to its Board.

Lisa Wainwright, from British Basketball, and David Joy, from British Canoeing, have been newly appointed, and Sarah Treseder, from British Sailing, has been reappointed following elections at the National Olympic Committee (NOC) meeting.

All three will serve four-year terms.

BOA Chairman, Sir Hugh Robertson, thanked departing Board members David Sparkes, Aquatics, and Richard Leman, Hockey), for their service and also confirmed that Leman will continue to serve the Olympic movement as a Trustee of the British Olympic Foundation (BOF).

John James OBE was also confirmed as an Honorary Life Vice President of the BOA, following 34 years’ service to the NOC.

Previously, he was the Secretary of the Lawn Tennis Association for many years until his retirement in 2003. John was also President of Tennis Europe and Chairman of BOF.

Lisa Wainwright has been appointed to the British Olympic Association Board ©Getty Images

Commenting on the appointments, Sir Hugh said: “Both Lisa and David will bring considerable experience across a range of Olympic sports to the newly constituted Board.

“We are delighted they will be joining us at an exciting time for the Olympic movement in Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang 2018 nearly upon us and with our planning already at an advanced stage for Tokyo 2020.

“Sarah Treseder has played an integral role at Board level in the successful governing of the BOA and we are pleased to retain her services as a sports representative with considerable business and corporate experience.”