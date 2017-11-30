Paralympic champions and Commonwealth Games gold medallists are among the 35 latest athletes to be selected on Scotland's team for Gold Coast 2018.

The latest additions to Scotland's squad for next year's Games include nine boxers, seven Para lawn bowlers, seven shooters, four triathletes and Paratriathletes and four weightlifters.

Jen McIntosh, who has five Commonwealth Games medals to her name, headlines the shooting team.

McIntosh, a winner of two titles at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, is joined by sister Seonaid.

Neil Stirton, who won 50 metres rifle prone pairs gold at New Delhi 2010, is also included, along with double Commonwealth Games medallist Ian Shaw.

Shaw is due to become only the second Scottish athlete to make six Commonwealth Games appearances when he participates at Gold Coast 2018.

Boxer Reece McFadden also has a Commonwealth Games medal in his collection after he claimed a surprise bronze on home soil at Glasgow 2014.

Nine boxers have been selected to represent Scotland at Gold Coast 2018 ©Team Scotland

McFadden is one of the nine boxers chosen on the team, along with Samoa 2015 Youth Games gold medallist John Docherty.

Aqeel Ahmed and Scott Forrest, who both competed at Glasgow 2014, have also been selected on the boxing squad.

Paratriathlete Karen Darke, road time trial H1-3 gold medallist at last year's Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, is set to compete when the sport makes its Commonwealth Games debut.

Beth Potter, who ran in the 10,000m at Rio 2016 and the World Athletics Championships, has been chosen to compete in triathlon.

Para bowler Irene Edgar and her director, David Thomas make a return to the Scottish team having won silver in Glasgow in the B2/B3 mixed pairs event.

All four weightlifters - Lisa Tobias, Jodey Hughes, Scott Wilson and Zach Courtney - are in line to make their make Commonwealth Games debut.

"Huge congratulations to all of the athletes who have been selected for team Scotland," Scotland's Chef de Mission for Gold Coast 2018 Jon Doig said.

"We look forward to them representing their families, communities and country with pride in 2018.

“Every athlete with a place on the team has met the tough selection standards, just to make the team and it is clear that we have the quality within the team to deliver our goal of having our most successful ever overseas Games.”

The announcement brings the number of Scottish athletes selected for the the Gold Coast 2018 team to 68.