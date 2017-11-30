FIFA are set to take over the running of the Football Federation Australia (FFA) after the organisation failed to pass key reforms to its ruling Congress by today's deadline.

World football's governing body had given the FFA until November 30 to resolve the ongoing impasse concerning the formation of their Congress, which currently has 10 members.

The FFA had proposed an expansion of the Congress but it failed to receive the required 75 per cent majority during an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Seven of the 10 members voted in favour but, as expected, the A-League clubs and the New South Wales and Victoria state federations went against.

The clubs, who say they generate 80 per cent of cash for football in Australia, wanted at least five seats but the FFA offered them only four, along with one each for the players’ union and two women’s football representatives to cover the professional and amateur games on an expanded 15-member Congress.

The failure to resolve the dispute is likely to prompt intervention from FIFA, who are now likely to form a Normalisation Committee to take over the FFA.

FFA chairman Steven Lowy remained defiant despite the vote, which he described as "disappointing", and warned he may look to go down the legal route to prevent the establishment of a Normalisation Committee.

The failure to reform the Congress comes after national team coach Ange Postecoglou, right, resigned after guiding the team to the World Cup ©Getty Images

Lowy has also called for FIFA to pursue other measures rather than take over the running of the FFA, which would be seen as a huge embarrassment to the sport in Australia.

"Our board would have to discuss that at the time, I don't need to make that decision now," Lowy said.

"We have an understanding of our legal position, yes.

"But whether we would choose to enact that position depends on the circumstances.

"We are a duly elected, independent board, recognised by FIFA.

"We are the governing body in Australia."

"Our constitution was put together when FIFA had different statutes, which have now changed.

"Of course you take legal advice in these circumstances - it’s the normal course to do that.”

The crisis in football in Australia has been compounded by the resignation of national coach Ange Postecoglou last week, despite their qualification for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The country is also bidding for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The bid was launched despite Michael Garcia's report into the controversial World Cup bidding processes for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments - won by Russia and Qatar respectively - criticising Australia's bid for the latter edition of the tournament.

In response to today's development, a FIFA spokesperson said: "FIFA has been following this matter closely.

"Any update will be communicated in due course."