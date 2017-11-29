The latest instalment of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) legacy outreach programme is being delivered here at the 2017 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships.

The programme is showcasing a bid to raise awareness and promote clean sport to a generation of athletes.

Using the hashtag #iLiftClean, there is an interactive information booth and pledge to clean sport that athletes, coaches and other team officials can visit at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The aim of WADA’s legacy outreach programme is to support key stakeholders in developing and delivering sustainable anti-doping awareness campaigns in order to promote clean sport.

WADA’s role is to lead from behind by developing and tailoring each campaign to the stakeholders needs and supporting them with the initial delivery.

"We are 100 per cent committed to making sure our athletes know that there is no place for doping in our sport," IWF President Tamás Aján said.

"Working in partnership with WADA to run this legacy outreach campaign is a great opportunity to get that message across to athletes and their entourage."

WADA director general Olivier Niggli added: "WADA is pleased to partner with the International Weightlifting Federation for our latest edition of legacy outreach.

"Building athlete and entourage awareness regarding anti-doping and the importance of keeping sport clean is a top priority for WADA.

"We are confident that this legacy outreach programme will be a success and that it will continue to pay dividends by equipping the IWF with the tools and materials it will need to run its own successful outreach programmes in the future."

Contributing to the programme here is Greta Neimanas, a two-time Paralympian in cycling and a member of WADA’s Athlete Committee.

"As a retired athlete and member of the WADA Athlete Committee, I know it is a priority to give back to sport and engage current athletes about the importance of ensuring clean sport," she said.

"I am excited to join the weightlifting community in Anaheim and to promote the #iLiftClean programme."

More than half of the 377 weightlifters at the World Championships will be drug tested as the sport begins a new chapter in an attempt to retain its Olympic status.

The threat of being dropped by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) followed a series of doping scandals, most notably 24 positives at the 2015 World Championships and 49 positives in the re-testing of samples from the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games.

Thomas Bach, the IOC President, warned weightlifting had a "massive doping problem".

On Saturday (November 25), the IWF Executive Board unanimously approved recommendations made by the Clean Sport and Sports Programme Commissions.

They will form the basis of the IWF’s submission to the IOC, due to hold its next Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on December 5 and 6.

The independent Clean Sport Commission has held a number of meetings this year and, following an extensive analysis of the anti-doping efforts in weightlifting over the last 10 years, presented what the IWF describes as its "innovative and pioneering" recommendations to the IWF Executive Board here.

The Commission determined that while significant improvements have been made in the IWF weightlifting programme since London 2012, there is scope to do a lot more work to combat doping.

Key recommendations of the Commission include contracting with the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport and collaborating with the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations and WADA to develop increased and more effective no notice out-of-competition testing in high-risk countries

Among the others is the implementation of new rules in the IWF Anti-Doping Policy to send a clear deterrent message to countries that if they do not fulfil their anti-doping responsibilities to ensure that their athletes are clean, they will lose their right to participate in international competition for a period up to four years.