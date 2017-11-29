Nathan Wright and Drew Anthony have been announced as head of choreography and staging directors for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Ceremonies.

Wright will take up the role for the Opening Ceremony on April 4, while Anthony will hold the position for the Closing Ceremony on April 15.

The duo were both born locally, with Anthony having grown up in Gold Coast and Wright having resided in Brisbane.

Wright has previously worked on the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and the London 2012 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games Ceremonies.

“London absolutely united the city,” said Wright, who has also worked on the films The Great Gatsby and Happy Feet.

“It was the most incredible place to be in during the Games, it was phenomenal.

“I’m just excited for the Gold Coast to experience this.

“I think it’s definitely the kind of place that would embrace the wonderful diversity that’s going on here on the Gold Coast, I think that’s what I’m most excited about.

“Regardless of what’s going on in the world, and there’s so much going on in the world at the moment, it can unite everyone from different races, sexuality.

“It’s just a chance to embrace humans all over the world.

“I think it’s great for us as the Gold Coast to show to the rest of the world what great hosts we’re going to be for all of that.”

The Gold Coast 2018 Ceremonies will take place at the Carrara Stadium ©Getty Images

His counterpart Anthony has previously worked on Ceremonies at the Sydney 2000 Olympics and Vancouver 2010 Winter Games.

He was also the co-producer of the Glasgow 2014 Flag Handover Ceremony.

Anthony has claimed the Ceremonies would have a heavily Gold Coast flavour and stated that he was relishing the opportunity to represent the city.

“This is the first time in almost 30 years that I have had the chance to come home and work for an extended period of time,” he said.

“The fact that this appointment gives me the chance to represent, in a theatrical and cultural sense, my home town is beyond exciting.

“I am incredibly honoured and proud to be part of this great team delivering the Closing Ceremony.

“I loved growing up on the Gold Coast and feel a strong heart connection to this city, so the choreography is very much inspired by my childhood and my feeling for my home town.

“Add to that my love of the self-aware Aussie sense of humour and the Closing Ceremony should have some subtle and some not-so-subtle irreverence.”

It is expected that the Ceremonies could have a global audience of up to 1.5 billion people.

Brand experience agency Jack Morton Worldwide are the producers of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

A total of 400 surf live savers have already been confirmed as part of a cast of 4,000 who will perform of front a crowd of 40,000 at Carrara Stadium that will include Prince Charles.