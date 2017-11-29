A celebratory event has been held in Tokyo to mark 1,000 days until the start of the 2020 Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital.

Organisers marked the milestone by lighting up Tokyo's Skytree, the second tallest tower in the world, in the colours of the Agitos Paralympic logo.

Attendees at the event were given the chance to try out several Paralympic sports, including athletics and football.

Tokyo 2020 claim the Organising Committee is "more committed than ever" to staging a successful event in three years' time.

They added that the Paralympics, scheduled to run from August 25 to September 6, will help them achieve the "second pillar" of their vision, entitled "unity in diversity".

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons said the governing body had full confidence in Tokyo 2020 to deliver a "fantastic" event in 2020.

In a video message played at the celebratory event, Parsons admitted they had "high expectations" for Tokyo 2020.

"We are changing the organisation now to delivery mode," Parsons said.

"So it is fundamental that we keep the focus.

"The IPC is right behind you as is the entire Paralympic Movement and we will support you every step of the journey.

“We all have high expectations for the Tokyo Games, and we are a hundred per cent sure that you can deliver a fantastic Games in 2020.

"We will achieve this together, as a team, as we always have done, with the support of the IPC, the National Government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020, and our corporate partners.”

Organisers have also claimed Japan's citizens and residents of Tokyo are already reaping the benefits of hosting the Games.

Tokyo 2020 has vowed to input several measures to improve the lives of people with disabilities in Japan, including enhancing accessibility and increasing engagement in the Paralympic Movement in the country.