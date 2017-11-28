Defending champions Australia will face rivals New Zealand in both the men's and women's hockey events at next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast after organisers conducted the draw for the group stages.

The host nation, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Scotland comprise Pool A of the men's event.

Pool B will see the resumption of the rivalry between India and Pakistan, who will also take on England, Pakistan and Wales.

Australia's women, who also clinched the gold medal at Glasgow 2014, will face reigning bronze medallists New Zealand, Scotland, Ghana and Canada in Pool B the women's competition.

England, winners of the silver medal in the Scottish city, have been drawn in Pool A along with India, South Africa, Malaysia and Wales.

The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals, with preliminary round action at Gold Coast 2018 scheduled to take place from April 5 to 11.

Semi-finals and classification matches will be held from April 12 to 13, before medals are decided on April 14, the final day of the Games.

All matches will take place at the renovated Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

The draws were made based on the International Hockey Federation (FIH) world rankings.

"Today’s release of the official pools and match schedule for both men’s and women’s Hockey competitions at Gold Coast 2018 is an exciting milestone for fans of hockey from around the world," Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin said.

"It’s so wonderful to see such diversity of representation from across the Commonwealth involving the best hockey nations from Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa and the Americas."

The hockey tournament at Gold Coast 2018 is due to begin with the match in the women's event between India and Wales.

There are six games scheduled on the opening day.

In the women's competition, Scotland entertain New Zealand and England play South Africa, before Australia make their entrance against Canada.

The men's tournament is set to start with Pakistan versus Wales and South Africa's clash with Scotland.

"We would like to congratulate all of the teams on their qualification for the 2018 Commonwealth Games," FIH chief executive Jason McCracken said.

"Today’s announcement will undoubtedly boost excitement for both teams and fans who now know who they will battle to qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition.

"The Commonwealth Games is a key event in the hockey calendar for many of these nations.

"With so many world-class teams involved, plus an exceptional venue for our sport, hockey will be showcased at its best in the Gold Coast next April.

"The sport and its fans are certainly looking forward to what is set to be an outstanding event."