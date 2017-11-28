Quad wheelchair tennis doubles will be added to the Wimbledon schedule as an exhibition event next summer, with a view to "further expansion in the years to come".

It will be held during the second week of the 2018 Championships, with British stars of the sport such as Britain's Andy Lapthorne and Lucy Shuker, and American David Wagner already giving the idea the green light.

Wheelchair doubles has been part of Wimbledon since 2005, with the singles event added last year.

The All England Club are keen to recognise the importance of quad wheelchair tennis to the global game.

It is intended to be a stepping stone towards the introduction of quad wheelchair singles and doubles as Championship events in the future.

Andy Lapthorne, the quad wheelchair British number one and Paralympic silver medallist, says it is "fantastic that Wimbledon will be inviting the top quad players to play an exhibition event in 2018" ©Getty Images

Quad wheelchair tennis is for competitors who have impairment to both upper and lower limbs, and thus their ability to control the wheelchair and the racket is more limited than those in the open wheelchair tennis class, particularly on a surface such as grass.

Lapthorne, quad wheelchair British number one and Paralympic silver medallist, said: "It’s fantastic to hear that Wimbledon will be inviting the top quad players to play an exhibition event in 2018, with a view, if all goes well, to introducing singles and doubles for Quads in the near future.

"As a Londoner, it is something that I have campaigned for and I massively appreciate the Club giving us the chance to showcase quad wheelchair tennis.

"This is a huge moment for our division and pivotal to developing the quad game globally – what better way to grow it than to play at what is the greatest tennis tournament in the world."

Britain's Lucy Shuker is a big supporter of the decision to add quad wheelchair tennis doubles to Wimbledon ©Getty Images

Wagner, the quad wheelchair world number one and Paralympic gold medallist, said: "I am excited to hear that the ITF (International Tennis Federation) quad division is being given the opportunity to compete in an exhibition event at Wimbledon in 2018.

"As a veteran of the division this is a dream come true for me, and one we have worked long and hard for to make a reality.

"I look forward to showcasing the best tennis I can, and continuing to promote the quad division to other quadriplegics who thought wheelchair tennis wasn’t an option for them."

Richard Lewis chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, added: "We are proud to be introducing a quad wheelchair doubles exhibition event to The Championships in 2018.

"We have been delighted with the success of the gentlemen’s and ladies’ wheelchair singles and doubles events and look forward to monitoring the success of this exhibition with a view to further expanding the presence of quad wheelchair tennis at The Championships in the years to come."