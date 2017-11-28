GB Taekwondo athlete Cameron Booth has graduated from the national governing body’s development line-up to the World Class Performance Programme and is now training with the elite team.

Booth will join the under 58 kilograms Olympic weight division alongside Max Cater, Hassan Haider and two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones’ younger brother, Luke.

Among the Nottingham-based competitor’s most notable achievements was a bronze medal-winning performance at the 2015 European Junior Championships in Daugavpils in Latvia.

He is also the reigning Dutch Open champion in the youth under 55kg category.

"It felt amazing when I found out," Booth said.

"To know all the hard work I’ve been putting in has been recognised and rewarded was really nice.

"It’s all I’ve wanted for a long time, so it was really good to hear."

Britain's Cameron Booth, third from left, won a bronze medal at the 2015 European Junior Championships and is now training with the country's elite team ©GB Taekwondo

He added: "The time I have spent on the development programme has been really beneficial.

"It gave me a taste of what it’s like to join the full-time academy and also allowed me to the opportunity to train with the best talent in the UK.

"I would like to thank my parents for supporting me with everything, along with my coaches, Mark Moores and Ruebyn Richards, not to mention, my team-mates and the development programme team too."

Booth claimed the men’s junior prize at GB Taekwondo's 2016 Athlete of the Year Awards.

He was selected to represent Great Britain at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Canadian city Burnaby, where he lost his round-of-32 match in the under 55kg division to Spain's Jose Carlos Garcia Bernal.

"I am really happy to win this award," Booth said at the time.

"I have worked really hard this year and feel that I have done my best in all of this year’s competitions."