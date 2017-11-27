International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) vice-president Robert Fenton has claimed the organisation are closing in on the appointment of sport chairs.

Fenton made the assertion when responding to questions about the selection process for the sport committee chairs.

The official stated that interviews are being currently arranged in the aftermath of members and candidates contacting the organisation with enquiries.

“We have informed all candidates who have applied to be a chair for a specific sport that sports chairs will be selected after an interview process,” Fenton said.

“The Executive Board has appointed an interview panel.

“Henk Van Aller, IBSA’s Executive Director, is in the process of scheduling the interviews.

“All candidates will be interviewed, even if there is only one applicant to chair a specific sport.

“The interview panel will ask all candidates a series of identical questions regarding the role of sports chair.

“They will also be given the opportunity to offer additional information to support their application during the interview.

“The interview panel will make a recommendation to the Executive Board to appoint a sport chair for each IBSA sport.”

Goalball will be one of the 15 sports where a chair will be appointed ©IBSA

The IBSA are expected to then confirm the appointments, following ratification of the decisions by the board.

Currently the IBSA have 15 sport committees, across winter and summer sports.

Fenton acknowledged member organisations needed to set their budgets for the coming quadrennial and that they need to know who will be appointed from their country when doing so.

The appointed chairs will serve for a four-year period, with the IBSA stating they hope to have them in place as soon as possible.