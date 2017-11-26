Ashgabat is set to stage the 2018 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships after scheduled hosts Lima agreed to hand over the event to Turkmenistan’s capital.

The event is due to be held at the arena used for weightlifting competition at the Ashgabat 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), which took place in September.

An IWF spokesperson told insidethegames that the Turkmenistan Weightlifting Federation stated its desire to host next year's World Championships during today’s Executive Board meeting here.

The Peruvian Weightlifting Federation subsequently offered to relinquish its role as hosts "to support the sport’s family" and hand the event back to the IWF so that the Executive Board could reallocate it.

"It’s not really about Peru, there’s no reason," the IWF spokesperson added.

"It has happened in the past where for different reasons the organisers said 'we can’t organise that', but it’s not the case [in this instance]."

Weightlifting was one of 21 sports to feature on the programme at Ashgabat 2017.

In April, the Weightlifting Arena hosted the Senior Asian Championships as part of the Inspiring Ashgabat Test Event Series.

The venue has a capacity of 861 and is located south of the Ashgabat Olympic Stadium, the centre piece of the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

"A tripartite agreement was born - unanimously supported by the Executive Board - on the organisation of the 2018 IWF World Championships," an IWF statement reads.

"Recognising the request of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan to make post-Games use of the legacy left by the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which was an enormously successful event, the original host of the 2018 World Championships renounced the organisation enabling the Executive Board to reallocate it to Turkmenistan.

"Athletes competing at the World Championships in Ashgabat will be able enjoy state-of-the-art venues and facilities which were constructed for the AIMAG, ensuring they can compete at their very best."

Turkmenistan's capital hosted the Senior Asian Weightlifting Championships, as part of the Inspiring Ashgabat Test Event Series, in April ©Ashgabat 2017

Turkmenistan experienced considerable success in weightlifting at Ashgabat 2017, finishing fourth in the medal standings with one gold, three silvers and two bronzes.

The country's sole gold medal came courtesy of Rejepbaý Rejepow, who came out on top in the men's 77 kilograms category.

Only China, Uzbekistan and Vietnam ranked higher than Turkmenistan in the medal standings.

Lima, which is set to host the 2019 Pan American Games, was awarded the 2018 IWF World Championships in November 2015.

Peru's capital, which staged the men’s World Championships in 1971, fended off competition from Antalya in Turkey after the IWF arrived at a two-city shortlist.

The city has previous experience of organising both the 2013 IWF Junior and 2015 Youth World Championships.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Lima had been replaced as hosts of the 2018 World Karate Federation World Championships.

Concerns emerged last year that the proposed venue - the San Isidro Sports Centre - will not be completed until December 2018.

There was no other venue in Lima considered suitable so the city relinquished its hosting rights.

This year’s IWF World Championships are due to begin here on Tuesday (November 28).

Anaheim stepped in to replace Penang as hosts in October 2016 after the Malaysian state encountered "difficulties" and resigned as organiser.

It means the United States will be staging a second successive edition after Houston was awarded the 2015 event.