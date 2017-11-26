German competitors took home the gold medal in all three of today’s finals on the last day of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Indoor Cycling Championships at the Hallenradsport WM in Dornbirn.

The first final of the day in the Austrian city was the women’s pairs event in the artistic cycling which saw a contest between two set of German sisters as favourites Julia and Nadia Thurmer took on Lena and Lisa Bringsken.

Despite the pressure of going last, the Thurmers came out on top in relatively easy fashion with a score of 162.44 - 25.82 points more than the Bringskens.

Fabienne Gamper and Rahel Nägele of Switzerland reclaimed the bronze medal they won at last year’s Championships with a score of 123.50 points.

The men’s singles final also saw a German participant claim back-to-back World Championships as Lukas Kohl took home the gold with a score of 202.75 points.

It certainly took an excellent routine from Kohl to claim victory ahead of German debutant Moritz Herbst, who impressed with 194.03 points.

Third place was taken by Chin To Wong of Hong Kong, the only medallist at the event from outside of Europe, who scored 178.51 points.

A late goal gives Germany the title🌈!! Undefeated all the weekend the Austrians were facing too much pressure on THEIR final #Dornbirn2017 pic.twitter.com/96NcnM5tu4 — UCI Indoor (@UCI_Indoor) November 26, 2017

The most exciting final of the day was undoubtedly the cycle-ball which saw hosts Austria take on Germany.

There had been huge pressure on Austria’s Patrick Schnetzer and Markus Bröll going into the match as they were looking for a fifth consecutive world title.

The German team, consisting of Bernd and Gerhard Mlady, were outsiders from the start of the tournament and it was a shock that they had reached the final in the first place.

Their 1-0 semi-final victory over Switzerland, who were eventual bronze medalists, clearly gave them confidence going into the final against the hosts.

The pressure of playing on a home court clearly got to the Austrians in the final and they found themselves 3-2 down at half-time.

Austria managed to score an equaliser with just three minutes to go, shifting the momentum back in their favour.

This shift made the hosts the favourites once more but a well-worked set-piece goal from Germany in the final moments of the match gave them a surprise Championship victory.