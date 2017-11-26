Three-time champions and top seeds Egypt head into the Men's World Team Squash Championships in Marseille as strong favourites to reclaim their crown with four of the world's top 11 players making up their squad.

Their toughest challenge at the Modern Squash and Salle Vallier is likely to come from holders and second seeds England - winners of the title five times since 1995 - in a repeat of the 2011 and 2013 finals.

Indeed, the tournament may have been dominated in the early years by Australia, with eight titles, and Pakistan, with six, but the last 14 years have seen Egypt and England share the trophy.

England denied Egypt a third successive title with a surprise 2-1 victory in the 2013 final in Mulhouse in France, with the 2015 finals cancelled due to the security fears in Egypt.

Yet Egypt have a squad packed with quality and real strength in depth.

Among the four players selected is three-time World Champion Ramy Ashour, the only one with experience of playing in the competition in which he is undefeated in 14 games and has won two titles.

World number two Karim Abdel Gawad, 2017 US Open winner, Ali Farag and two-time World Junior Championships winner Marwan ElShorbagy make up their team in Pool A, along with Switzerland and Pakistan.

Farag believes Egypt have the spirit to re-claim their crown.

"The other countries may be more used to these competitions than us, but we are very close to each other, and we constantly help each other on different tournaments," he said.

"So we already have this team spirit, and we will be ready.

"We may be young, but we have a lot of desire."

Former world number one Nick Matthew will hope to help England defend their title in the Men's World Team Squash Championships in Marseille but face a tough examination from 2013 runners-up Egypt and hosts France ©Getty Images

The England line-up will include former world number ones Nick Matthew and James Willstrop, both making their seventh appearances in the Championships.

They are due to face Finland and Argentina in Pool B.

Third seeds and hosts France, led by world number one Gregory Gaultier, will be looking to reach the final for the third time after being runners-up in 2003 and 2009.

Gaultier is appearing in the Championship for the ninth time in a row as he aims to win the only major title that has so far eluded him and his country.

In a glittering international career, Gaultier has collected 40 Professional Squash Association World Tour titles, including the individual World Championship trophy in 2015 and three British Open and US Open crowns.

At the age of 34 he also became the world's oldest world number one this year.

Two years ago, after 14 successive defeats to England in the European Team Championships final, Gaultier finally led France to historic success over their fierce rivals.

They repeated the title triumph earlier this year.

"Winning the World Teams is the only big thing missing in my highlights," said Gaultier.

"We came close twice - we did well most of the time but never touched gold yet.

"We have a good team with true friends and good fighting spirit - we have always tried hard for our country and each other.

"Hopefully this time will be the right one."

World number one Gregory Gaultier has won everything in the sport apart from the Men's World Team Championships as France look to bounce back from two final losses ©Getty Images

The France squad also includes Gregoire Marche, Mathieu Castagnet and Lucas Serme - world ranked 23, 30 and 45 respectively.

They begin their campaign with qualifying ties against Ireland and Canada.

Australia are the fourth seeds and face Wales and the Czech Republic in Pool D, while both Iraq and Jamaica will be making their debuts in the event.

After qualifying action in eight pools, the top two teams in each pool will progress to the last 16 knockout stage, while the third-placed teams will play for positions 17-24.

The Championships are due to conclude next Sunday (December 3) with the final stages being held on an all-glass showcourt.