The Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) is set to host the fifth edition of its Youth Camp in Guangzhou next month.

A total of 20 National Olympic Committees (NOC) have been invited to send two delegates to the city, which staged the 2010 Asian Games, with the event due to take place from December 3 to 9.

The NOC representatives, who will mostly be from Asia, must be aged between 18 and 30, with one female and one male delegate.

"The purpose of the Youth Camp is to showcase the unique value, functions and impact of sports culture; to enhance exchanges and cooperation among NOCs and young people across the world, and to strengthen the education and popularisation of the Olympic Movement," COC secretary general Song Luzeng said in a circular to NOCs.

"Since its founding in 2013, the COC Youth Camp has been held successfully for four sessions, with over 120 participants from different NOCs joining together."

Guangzhou hosted the 16th edition of the Asian Games in 2010 ©Getty Images

The Youth Camp will be conducted in English and will run for five days from December 4 to 8, with arrival on December 3 and departure on December 9.

It will involve lectures, sports activities, group discussions, a venue tour, experience-sharing, a city tour and a farewell party with delegates wearing traditional dress from their home country.

The 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou were the 16th edition of the event.

China topped the medals table with 199 golds.

This was 123 more than second-placed South Korea.