Favourite Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei will meet second seeded Indian PV Sindhu in the women's singles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hong Kong Open tomorrow.

Twenty-three-year-old Tai, the top seed, did suffer a scare in the second game of her semi-final match against South Korea's Sung Ji-hyun at the Hong Kong Coliseum, however.

Sung won the game 21-18 to level the match but Tai managed to regain her focus to win the final game and progress 21-9, 18-21, 21-7.

Sindhu, the Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist, had a much easier match in her semi-final against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, coming through in straight games 21-17, 21-17.

In the men's event, Olympic champion Chen Long beat unseeded Danish player Anders Antonsen 21-14, 19-21, 21-17 in his semi-final.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the long time he spent on court, one hour and 27 minutes, which was the longest match at the tournament so far, will have an effect on him when he faces Lee Chong Wei tomorrow.

The eighth seed secured victory against Shi Yuqi in straight games, 21-19, 21-18 to book his place in the final of the headline event.

The experienced Malaysian has won this Super Series title four times in his career and the triple Olympic silver medallist will be looking to take it for a tournament-record fifth time in tomorrow's final.

The men's doubles final will see two seeded pairs come up against each other with Indonesia's top ranked Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo facing sixth seeds Mads Conrad Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark.

The duo from Indonesia saw off fourth seeds and 2017 Asian champions Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen in a three-game match, 21-13, 16-21, 21-13.

Petersen and Kolding also needed three games to get through their semi-final after losing the first one to unseeded Japanese partnership Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko.

The Danes eventually prevailed 20-22, 22-20, 21-15.

However, Inoue and Kaneko can still be proud of their exploits in the tournament this year.

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei will be hoping to a take a record fifth Hong Kong Open title on Sunday ©Getty Images

Their victory over Chinese fifth seed pairing Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan on day three of the Open being the main highlight.

China's number one seeds Qingchen Chen and Jia Yifan will be heavy favourites in the women's doubles final as they face unseeded pair Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu after overcoming Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand in two games, 21-19, 21-19.

However, Chen and Yifan were forced to work hard for their victory with just four points separating the two teams overall.

Despite losing their first game against China's fellow unseeded pair Huang Dongping and Li Wenmei, Polii and Rahayu of Indonesia made it through to the final 11-21, 23-21, 21-15.

They won their first championship as a pairing when they took the title at the 2017 Thailand Open before winning the Superseries title at this year's French Open.

This was despite being paired together for just five months.

Much like the women’s doubles final, the mixed doubles event could be a one-sided affair as fifth seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China face unseeded duo Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark.

Despite being underdogs in their semi-final against fourth seed pairing and Chinese counterparts Huang Dongping and Wang Yilü, they managed to pull through in just two games by a score of 21-10, 21-18.

The final will be the first time that Christiansen and Pedersen will face a seeded pair this tournament.

They won their last four clash against Takuro Hoki and Sayaka Hirota of Japan 21-15, 22-20.