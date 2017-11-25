Marit Bjoergen and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo took victory in the women's and men's 10 kilometre and 15km classic events respectively at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross Country World Cup in Ruka, Finland.

Bjoergen bounced back from a disappointing first day of the season-opening competition in the sprints yesterday with a time of 25min 7.6sec.

She now sits second in the Ruka Triple standings and is just 2.6 seconds behind Charlotte Kalla of Sweden, who finished second in today's 10km, 17 seconds adrift.

Speaking after her victory, the 37-year-old six-time Olympic champion, who is ranked first in the all-time Cross-Country World Cup rankings, said: "I knew I was in a good shape.

"For sure today there were difficult conditions but after yesterday we all wanted to show the best today.

"I am two seconds behind Charlotte.

"I have done some very good competitions here in Ruka.

"It was tighter today but I am looking forward to tomorrow."

Third place today went to Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Østberg, who was 17.8 seconds behind the winner.

Marit Bjoergen won the 10km in a time of 25:07.6 ©Getty Images

In the men's 15km, Klaebo continued his dominance from day one in Ruka, when he won the sprint, by winning today's event in 33:38.8.

This was 15.3 seconds quicker than compatriot Didrik Toenseth.

The result puts him 38.3 seconds ahead at the top of the Ruka rankings, which are taking into account all three races this weekend.

The Norwegian, who won sprint bronze in Lahti, Finland, during last season's World Championships, expressed his surprise at the victory.

"I was surprised myself," he said.

"My plan was to open hard.

"When you fight for the World Cup victory, you try to give everything."

Finland's Iivo Niskanen was third on home snow, 17.7 seconds off the winner's time.

Tomorrow is the final day of competition with pursuit events taking place.