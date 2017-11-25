India's Sakshi stormed into the women's 54 kilogram bantamweight final with a dominant display at the International Boxing Association Women's Youth World Championships in Guwahati.

Sakshi was the superior boxer in the opening round of her bout against Japan's Irie Sena at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium.

She continued to dictate proceedings, with Sena eventually forced to withdraw from the contest in the second round.

The Indian boxer will meet Ivy-Jane Smith in the gold medal match, with the English competitor claiming a split decision 4-1 verdict against the United States' Isamary Aquino.

There was further cause for optimism for the hosts when Nitu became their fifth finalist, adding to Sakshi's success and three last four wins yesterday.

Nitu secured a 4-1 victory in the 48kg light flyweight competition against China's Yuan Nie in the first semi-final.

Kazakhstan's Zhazira Urakbayeva replicated the score in her last four encounter with Ireland's Caitlin Fryers.

Anupama was unable to continue the hosts' fine record in the semi-finals, with the 81kg light heavyweight fighter falling to defeat.

The Indian fell to a unanimous points defeat to Anastasiia Rybak, as the Russian cruised into the final.

She will take on Kazakhstan's Arailym Begdilda, who easily claimed a 5-0 victory over Yelyzaveta Sliusar.

There were also dominant victories for fighters in the women's lightweight and welterweight divisions.

South Korea's Im Aeji eased to a unanimous win over Australia's Ella Boot in the 60kg lightweight contest, with Italy's Vittoria De Carlo replicating the feat against Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Baltabekova in the second semi-final.

Citlalli Ortiz prevailed in the 69kg welterweight semi-final against Germany's Alina Popp, with the American easing to a 5-0 success.

Russia's Nataliya Sychugova then booked her place in the gold medal bout, recording a 5-0 win over Turkey's Canser Oltu.

The finals are due to take place tomorrow.