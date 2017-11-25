The International Sambo Federation has awarded two fans with "money cannot buy" prizes following this month's World Championships in Sochi.

Both Vladimir Maksimovitch Shevchuk and Evgeniy Vladimirovitch Ivashchenko were named as winners following a prize draw amid the flagship event in the Russian city.

Shevchuk won a dinner with sambo legend Fedor Emelianenko, a five-time world champion in the 100 kilograms division.

He learnt that he had won the prize on television and is a father to three sons who all practice sambo.

"I want my elder son to go and dine with Fedor, it was all done on his behalf," said Shevchuk.

Russia dominated their home World Championships in Sochi ©FIAS

"As I was filling in the form I thought that if I become the lucky one, if I draw the prize, then Maksim's most cherished dream would come true.

"I hope he meets Fedor and talks to him as soon as possible, I believe they've got things to discuss."

Ivashchenko's prize is a jacket signed by Emelianenko.

Russian dominated their home World Championships in Sochi, finishing on top of the medal table with 17 golds.

The three-day event ended on November 12.