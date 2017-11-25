Olympic silver medallists The Netherlands overcame South Korea in the semi-finals of the Women's Hockey World League Final to set up a meeting with hosts New Zealand in Auckland.

The Dutch side claimed a 2-0 win against their South Korean opponents to secure their place in tomorrow's final at the Harbour Hockey Stadium.

It will be the last Women's Hockey World League match ever played as the tournament has been scrapped as part of a competition reshuffle by the International Hockey Federation.

The Netherlands will aim to seal their first title since 2013 when they take on New Zealand, who beat England to book their spot in the final yesterday.

The Dutch team started brightly and took the lead in the sixth minute after a sustained period of pressure.

Maartje Krekelaar continued her fine form as she smashed the ball home on the rise following a well-worked passing move.

The United States finished seventh after a 6-4 win over China ©Getty Images

The Netherlands then quickly doubled their advantage as Laurien Leurink was on hand to score from close range.

It proved to be the end of the scoring as South Korea were unable to create many clear-cut opportunities.

As the clock ticked down towards the end of the match, The Netherlands began to conserve energy and comfortably held on to progress.

"I think the whole team has done well to keep clean sheets throughout the tournament and that is down to a good attack which helps us defend well," Marloes Keetels said.

"New Zealand will be very tough to play.

"They have grown into the tournament and have the confidence of two good wins behind them.

"We will need to make sure our struture is in place."

The United States won the seventh and eighth place play-off as they beat China 6-4 in a 10-goal thriller.