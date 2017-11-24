Marbella in Spain has been announced as host of the 2018 European Olympic Committees (EOC) General Assembly here today.

The holiday resort city in the south of the country will host the annual event in early November before the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Tokyo later that month.

No precise date or location has yet been announced - but a timeframe of November 8 to 10 is thought most likely.

The city's proposal was unveiled by Spanish Olympic Committee treasurer Victor Sanchez Naranjo here in the absence of the organisation's President, Alejandro Blanco, who was unable to attend this year's ongoing edition after suffering a ligament injury requiring surgery when en-route.

Marbella is one of Spain's leading tourism destinations.

Zagreb is currently hosting the 2016 EOC General Assembly ©EOC

Minsk held last year's EOC General Assembly while Prague and Baku hosted the two previous editions.

It will therefore mark the first edition to take place in Western Europe since Rome hosted in 2013.

There had been reports in May that Minsk had offered to host the 2018 event as well.

But the COE-proposed choice appeared a popular one with delegates from across the 50 EOC members here today, many of whom burst into excited chatter when the venue was announced.

The ongoing two-day event in Zagreb will conclude tomorrow.