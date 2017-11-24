Tokyo 2020 and the awarding of three World Championships are the main items on the agenda for the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Congress in Dubai tomorrow.

The organisation's membership are due to discuss preparations for the Games and their qualification procedure for the event in the Japanese capital during the meeting at the Atlantis The Palm Dubai Hotel.

A host city for the 2020 Junior and Cadet World Championships will be selected, with Bulgaria and the United States the two countries in the running.

Egypt are the sole bidder for the 2019 Veterans World Championships and are set to officially be named as hosts, while Croatia and Slovenia are battling for the right to stage the 2020 edition of the event.

Alisher Usmanov, right, was re-elected FIE President at the 2016 Congress in Moscow ©Getty Images

Ratification of federations hoping to become a member of world fencing's governing body is due to take place, although it has not yet been revealed which countries are seeking membership.

Changes and amendments to fencing's rules are also on the agenda, along with various commission reports and an update on the FIE's proposed budget.

A financial report and a report from the Executive Committee, who met today prior to the Congress, will also be presented.

FIE President Alisher Usmanov was elected for a fresh four-year term at last year's Congress in Moscow.

Usmanov, a Russian billionaire who is a shareholder at English Premier League club Arsenal, was first chosen for the role in 2008.