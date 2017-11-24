World Taekwondo (WT) President Chungwon Choue has awarded the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) head Filippo Grandi with a black belt.

A presentation ceremony took place at WT's headquarters in South Korean capital Seoul.

The belt Grandi was given is an eighth degree honorary black belt with the award continuing the cooperation between the two organisations.

WT's in-house "World Takewondo Cares" programme and its charity initiative, the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), have already worked extensively to help refugees worldwide.

The UNHCR signed a memorandum of understanding with WT last year and has assisted the THF by granting access to UN-run refugee camps.

Choue officially announced his plan to establish the THF in his speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, on the 2015 International Day of Peace.

Filippo Grandi breaks a board after the black belt ceremony ©World Taekwondo

Its mission is to teach taekwondo and stage educational programmes with refugees and displaced people around the world.

Projects are underway at refugee camps in Jordan, Rwanda, Turkey, Djibouti and Nepal with the sport taught under the slogan "Empowering the Powerless".

"For refugees, uprooted from their homes and countries, sport helps provide focus and stability as they strive to rebuild their lives," said Italy's Grandi.

"It also proves a common language that helps build connections with local communities.

"Taekwondo has brought immeasurable benefits to many children and young refugees and is an economical and sustainable sport that has an important impact on the well-being of refugee communities."

Choue thanked Grandi for the support of the UNHCR.

"You have granted us access to the refugee camps, and have assisted with the management of our programmes within the camps," the South Korean said.