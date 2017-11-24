Oscar Pistorius has had his sentence for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp extended to 13 years and five months by South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal today.

The court in Bloemfontein handed down the minimum 15-year term for murder in South Africa, minus the time he has already served.

It came after prosecutors successfully argued that Pistorius' six-year term was too lenient.

The six-time Paralympic champion was not in court to hear the decision, which was welcomed by the Steenkamp family.

"This is an emotional thing for them," a family spokesperson said following the verdict.

"They just feel that their trust in the justice system has been confirmed this morning."

Pistorius killed Steenkamp by firing four shots through a locked toilet door on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Judge Thokozile Masipa had initially sentenced Pistorius to five years for culpable homicide - the equivalent of manslaughter - in 2014.

Prosecutors successfully appealed and got it upgraded to murder in 2015, which led to the new six-year term.

Masipa cited a number of mitigating factors in her reasoning behind the sentence, which was widely criticised.

The state had argued the sanction was "shockingly lenient" and prosecutors have always insisted his sentence should have started with 15 years at a minimum.

