India's Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has written to Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin to complain about the fact that his country have had the number of athletes they are allowed to send to Gold Coast 2018 cut.

He has also claimed that if shooting is not included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games it will seriously damage India's medal chances.

India have been given a quota of 135 athletes for next year's Commonwealth Games, a significant decrease on the 215 they sent to Glasgow 2014 and the 619 who competed at Dehi 2010.

"Government of India in consultation with Indian Olympic Association has examined critically the probability of winning medals in the XXI Commonwealth Games 2018 by Indian athletes," Rathore wrote in the letter to the CGF and obtained by the Times of India.

"It has been observed that the country's performance in various sports has improved remarkably and India has strong chances to win more medals compared to 2014."

Rathore noted in his letter that India has a "large population" and has asked Martin to give India an extra 40 places for Gold Coast 2018.

India finished fifth in the overall medals table at Glasgow 2014.

They won a total of 64 medals, 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze.

Shooting is India's most successful sport at the Commonwealth Games and they fear it could hit their medal count if it is not included in 2022 when Birmingham is expected to host the event ©Getty Images

A total of 17 of those medals, including four gold, came in shooting, a sport whose future is under threat for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The sport is not among the list of 10 core sports dictated by the CGF and it is widely believed that if Birmingham are awarded the Commonwealth Games in 2022 then they do not plan to include it on the programme.

The English city is currently the only bidder for the Games.

India has won a total of 118 medals, including 56 gold, in shooting since the sport made its Commonwealth Games debut at Kingston in 1966.

The only country that has won more medals in the sport is Australia.

"It has been reported that CGF has proposed to remove the sport of shooting from the 2022 Games," Rathore wrote in his letter.

"Considering all these aspects...I would request CGF to reconsider its decision in right earnest and retain shooting among the sports in 2022 Games and increase the number of participants from India in 2018 Games."

insidethegames has contacted the CGF for a comment.