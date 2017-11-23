South Korea's Lee Sam-seop and Kim Jung-jun continued their impressive starts to the Para Badminton World Championships as both players recorded their second victories in Ulsan.

Lee, the defending champion in the men’s singles WH 1 classification, defeated Konstantin Afinogenov of Russia 21-4, 21-8 at the Dongchun Gymnasium.

The result gave Lee his second win in Group A and ensured he maintained his 100 per cent start to the event.

Kim, aiming to clinch back-to-back titles in the men's singles WH 2 category, was in similarly dominant form on day two as he beat China's Zhiao Xin in straight games.

The 2015 champion eased to a 21-9, 21-14 triumph in a Group A match which lasted 24 minutes.

A total of 22 medal events are on the programme at the event in Ulsan ©BWF

India's Tarun Tarun was made to work hard for his victory in the men’s single SL 4 tournament as he battled past Lin Cheng Che of Chinese Taipei.

Defending champion Tarun won in straight games but was not at his best as he emerged on the right side of a 21-15, 21-16 scoreline in Group C.

Frenchman Lucas Mazur is the top seed in the division and will be hoping to go one better after he lost to the Indian player in the 2015 final.

Mazur, competing in Group A of the classification, swept aside Canada's Pascal Lapointe 21-8, 21-5.

Helle Sofie Sagoy of Norway, the second seed in the women's singles SL4 category and who is bidding for a second consecutive title, won her opening match of the event after she was given a walkover yesterday.

The Norwegian beat Mary Wilson of Scotland 21-8, 21-10.

The tournament in the South Korean city is due to continue tomorrow.