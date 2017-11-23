England have selected their men's and women's pairings for the beach volleyball event at next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf will compete in the men's event, while Victoria Palmer and Jess Grimson will represent England in the women's competition when beach volleyball makes its Commonwealth Games debut.

The four athletes are the latest to be named on England's squad for Gold Coast 2018.

Gregory and Sheaf are the current national champions and competed for Britain at the inaugural European Games in Baku in 2015.

Palmer and Grimson have been chosen as they are the top ranked women's pairing in the country.

The athletes train at a purpose-built facility in Bournemouth, the only indoor beach volleyball centre in the country.

Beach volleyball at Gold Coast 2018 is scheduled to take place at Coolangatta, where a temporary stadium will be constructed.

"I am very pleased that both the women and the men will be representing team England on the Gold Coast," Sarah Winckless, England's Chef de Mission for Gold Coast 2018, said.

"It is great to see this sport included in the Commonwealth programme, and I look forward to seeing some great matches at the Coolangatta stadium, with the amazing backdrop of the Gold Coast."

Winckless added that she hoped the beach volleyball teams would enjoy the same success as the side which participated at this year's Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas.

Javier and Joaquin Bello won the gold medal for England in the men’s pairs event at the Games in Nassau.

“Having worked with England’s Bello twins and their support team in The Bahamas as they took the first ever Commonwealth Youth Games title in their sport, they have set the bar high for future team England outfits," Winckless said.

Beach volleyball was added to the Games programme after an agreement was struck between the Commonwealth Games Federation, the Queensland Government, the Australian Commonwealth Games Association and Gold Coast 2018.

Two 12 team tournaments will be contested, one each for men and women, with two players per team.