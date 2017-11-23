A well-established United States confectioners have unveiled a new chocolate bar which they hope will put some bite into their country's Olympians.

Hershey's have 123 years of experience behind them but rarely release new products onto the marketplace.

That has changed with the release of a new chocolate bar for the first time in 22 years.

Hershey's is an official partner of Team USA at the next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and their new product is designed to coincide with the countdown to the Pyeongchang 2018, which now stands at just 78 days.

The Pennsylvania-based company said their Hershey’s Gold will be made of caramelised creme and filled with peanut and pretzel bits.

December 1st, introduce your mouth to a whole new flavor. New Hershey’s Gold. #TasteTheGold pic.twitter.com/QHaIgXO7Ao — HERSHEY'S (@Hersheys) 22 November 2017

Despite being released especially for next year’s Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the new bar will not disappear off the shelves once the Games have finished.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are due to take place from February 9 to February 25 with the Paralympics following between March 8 and March 18.

The Hershey Company became an official partner of the United States Olympic Committee last year.

This agreement led to their products being prominent at the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Their support will continue beyond the Pyeongchang 2018 on to Tokyo 2020.