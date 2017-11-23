Canada will be seeking a repeat of the home success they enjoyed last year when International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup action is due to resume in Whistler tomorrow.

The event, taking place at the Whistler Sliding Centre, will begin only two days after the International Olympic Committee announced the retrospective disqualifications of leading Russian sliders from Sochi 2014 as part of their investigation into doping and sample tampering at the Games.

Those sanctioned include Elena Nikitina, the women's skeleton Olympic bronze medallist and current World Cup leader after winning the last round in Park City, and male counterpart Aleksandr Tretiakov, the reigning Olympic champion who finished third in the season opener in Lake Placid.

They are also barred from all future Olympic Games but are expected to appeal the verdicts at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Both are still eligible to compete in IBSF events, however, and are expected to race in Whistler.

Home hope Elisabeth Vathje lies second in the women's skeleton standings so will hope to defeat Nikitina to emulate her Whistler victory last year.

World Cup leader Elena Nikitina will be absent from the women's skeleton competition tomorrow ©IBSF/Twitter

Britain's Laura Deas and Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold and Germany's Jacqueline Loelling are expected to be other leading challengers.

South Korea's Yun Sung-bin and Latvia's Martins Dukurs are due to take on Tretiakov again in the men's event on Saturday (November 25) after a win apiece so far this season.

The women's bobsleigh and men's two-person event will also take place tomorrow before the four-man competition is held on Saturday.

More than 200 athletes representing 25 countries are due to compete in another key staging post towards next year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Kaillie Humphries and Cynthia Appiah won a home gold in the women's bobsleigh last year.

American teams led by Jamie Greubel-Poser and Elana Meyers-Taylor should be among their closest challengers.