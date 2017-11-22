The 2017-2018 International Swimming Federation Women’s European Water Polo World League started in Utrecht and Dos Hermanas with both the hosts, The Netherlands and Spain, making full use of their home advantage against Hungary and Russia respectively.

Spain managed to pull off a 9-8 victory against their Russian counterparts at Centro Municipal Acuático Deportivo de Dos Hermanas, despite losing the first quarter 1-2.

Their slender 1-0 victory in the final quarter, however, ensured they came out on top in the end.

The only other match of the round saw the Dutch beat Hungary 7-6 at Zwembad de Krommerijn.

Spain top the rankings after beating Russia in their opening match of the FINA Women's European Water Polo World League ©Committee of Physical Culture and Sports of the Volgograd Region

Overall, this means Spain top the rankings ahead of The Netherlands by virtue of goals scored while Hungary and Russia sit in third and fourth respectively.

The next round is due to place next month with Hungary hosting Spain in Budapest at the Hajós Alfréd Sportuszoda on December 19 and Russia taking on The Netherlands at the Zvezdnyi Swimming Pool in Astrakhan on December 22.