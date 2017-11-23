The President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation, Vasily Titov, has been given a state medal in a high-profile ceremony at the Kremlin.

Titov is also the vice president of the International Federation of Gymnastics and this honour marks his outsanding contribution to the sport at both national and international level.

The Order of Friendship medal is a state decoration of the Russian Federation established by Boris Yeltsin in 1994.

It rewards those work, deeds and efforts are aimed at the betterment of relations with the Russian Federation and its people.

Titov was one of several people from various fields, including doctors and businessmen, to receive awards at the ceremony.

Vasily Titov recently resigned from his position on the board at Dynamo Moscow © Sport Express

President Putin said: “Every generation needs people who are able to inspire, set benchmarks, perform heroic deeds.

"Today they are here.”

Titov was recently involved with football club Dynamo Moscow but resigned from his position on the board of directors in October 2017 to concentrate on his role with club sponsor VTB Bank - where he advises President and chairman Andrey Kostin.

Other notable recipients of the Order of Friendship include Rowan Williams, Archbishop of Canterbury, recognised for contributions to friendly relations between Russia and the UK, and Ban Ki-moon, eighth secretary-general of the United Nations.























































