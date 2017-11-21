Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) President Prince Feisal Al Hussein has met with International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) counterpart Sebastian Coe in Amman.

The meeting between the two officials took place alongside the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) Congress in the Jordanian capital.

AAA President and IAAF vice-president Dahlan Al Hamad was also in attendance.

Feisal, re-elected as JOC President in August, thanked Coe for his support of athletics in Jordan during the visit.

According to Jordan's news agency Petra, Feisal, a member of the International Olympic Committee, said this visit is part of the JOC's "keenness to strengthen relations with international sports federations".

The visiting delegation also visited part of the JOC's Sporting Schools project ©Facebook

The Briton also toured the JOC’s Sporting Schools project alongside JOC secretary general Nasser Majali.

Majali claimed the the initiative will introduce thousands of youngsters to athletics and volleyball.

According to the JOC, 100 children have been assessed and undergone medical tests to ensure that they are able to compete in sport, with more sports due to be added to the initiative in the coming years.

Coe praised the scheme, particularly for its ability to unearth future sporting stars in the country.

The guests also attended an honouring ceremony, hosted by the Jordan Athletics Federation, for the medalists of the 2017 Arab Athletics Championships.

The event was held in Tunisia in July.