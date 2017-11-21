International Hockey Federation President Narinder Batra is considered the favourite to become the new head of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after N. Ramachandran announced he will not seek a second term.

The deadline for nominations is due to pass on November 29, with the election scheduled to take place at an Annual General Meeting (AGM) in New Delhi on December 14.

Ramachandran, the former President of the World Squash Federation, had been viewed as having his power weakened at the organisation in recent weeks.

An Emergency Meeting of the Council in New Delhi on November 7, called by the organisation's secretary general Rajeev Mehta, resulted in the AGM being moved from Chennai to New Delhi.

A total of 21 of the 27 member panel attended the meeting after it was demanded by 19 members.

Ramachandran had claimed the meeting was illegal because only he, as President, has the power to call one.

However, he ultimately appeared to comply with most of their demands at a second Executive Council meeting later that week.

This included disbanding the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation, run by former President Abhay Singh Chautala, and deeming the Boxing Federation of India the only legal body permitted to run the sport in the country.

Ramachandran has now confirmed he would not stand for a second term as IOA President, claiming the decision was due to him being required to step down next year, when he reaches the maximum age limit of 70.

FIH President Narinder Batra is considered the leading contender for the IOA role ©Getty Images

“I was elected to do a job and wanted to ensure that IOA delivers,” Ramachandran told the Times of India.

“We had a new team and it was important for us to learn quickly and I'm grateful to my secretary Rajeev Mehta, treasurer Anil Khanna and other colleagues for their support.

“IOA was serving a ban but it was lifted within two days after I took over, there were too many disputes and allegations against IOA.

“I think all those were not factually correct but we couldn't do anything about it.

“It was important to restore the credibility of the IOA and I took some tough decisions to resolve the matter.

“There were plenty of objections but I didn't listen to anybody, tough decisions were a must and I took those for the best interest of the IOA and I am paying a price for that today.”

Batra, a known critic of Ramachandran, is expected to put himself forward as a candidate for the Presidency.

The official has claimed Indian sport needs to be pushed to a higher level.

“Wait till November 29 that is the last day for nominations, so you will see whether my name is there or not,” he told Scroll.in.

“Sports in India needs to improve and if I get a chance, sports in India has to go to the next level.

"Just being mediocre is not accepted.

“A country like India winning two medals is unacceptable.

“India is a country which should look at double figures in medals, otherwise we are wasting our time.”

Asian Tennis Federation Anil Khanna, right, has been touted as a possible contender ©Asian Tennis Federation

Anil Khanna, Asian Tennis Federation President, has been touted as another possible contender.

He currently serves as the IOA treasurer.

Tensions within the IOA have intensified over recent months.

A first area of disagreement involved an aborted appointment of Chautala and fellow former IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi as honorary life Presidents.

Kalmadi, IOA President from 1996 to 2012, spent 10 months in jail from April 2011 to January 2012 on alleged corruption charges related to his leadership of the of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

He was charged with conspiracy, forgery and misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but is yet to face trial.

Chautala was elected IOA President in 2012 but left the post and was replaced by Ramachandran after the IOA were suspended by the International Olympic Committee for Government interference in the election.