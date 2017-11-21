A promotional video featuring a robot which is the only survivor of a human-robot war has been released to help promote next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The film, entitled The Last A.I (Join in Pyeongchang, Join in Peace), is out 80 days before the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 9.

The English-language video, set in the year 2045, has been released by the Korean Culture and Information Service (KCIS).

A female humanoid robot is the central character of the five-minute video as she goes in search of the reasons why the robots lost the 10-year war against humans.

The film from the KCIS, part of the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, also features video footage of major sports events previously held in the country.

This includes the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul and the 2002 FIFA World Cup, which South Korea co-hosted with Japan.

It also chronicles South Korean history from the 1950-1953 Korean War and then details the nation's economic development.

The video sends a message of hope for a successful edition of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

It has been claimed that the film has been well received in South Korea and been been viewed more than 2.7 million times since it was launched.

The South Korean Government, who are attempting to increase the excitement and anticipation for the Games amid dismal ticket sales and concerns over promotion, said it had been praised for its storyline and peaceful message.

"We tried to break away from producing videos that only outline and boast about the nation’s achievements," KCIS director Kim Tae-hoon said.

"Instead, we tried to introduce what non-Korean viewers may find interesting about the nation.

“It seems that the message of hope delivered in the video clip - the spirit of the people who took to the streets in a candlelit vigil for democracy thereby making the upcoming Pyeongchang Games peaceful Olympic Games - has struck a chord with lots of viewers."