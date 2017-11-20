The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched a new integrated brand campaign, "Become The Light", that aims to promote the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

The campaign uses "light" as the symbolic representation of the Olympic values.

Through a series of public service announcements, it is claimed the campaign demonstrates how the inspirational achievements of athletes and the Olympic spirit can motivate people around the world to "Become The Light" and act as beacons of positivity.

Supporting the IOC’s vision of building a better world through sport, the campaign invites participants to make a "donation" of their physical activity, recorded through the Olympic Channel.

In keeping with the campaign theme of "light", the IOC will strive to convert recorded activity into tangible support for refugees, by providing sustainable, solar-powered lighting solutions for the Mahama Refugee Camp in Rwanda in cooperation with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi.

"Sport is about building bridges, bringing people together in the spirit of friendship and respect," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

"In a world of uncertainties, the message that our shared humanity is greater than the forces that divide us is more relevant than ever before.

"Athletes carry the light and inspire us, giving us all hope that a better world is possible.

"We are pleased to be able to continue our close cooperation with UNHCR and our support for refugees as part of this campaign."

IOC President Thomas Bach has hailed the continuation of the organisation's close cooperation with UNHCR ©Getty Images

Grandi added: "Sport can be a lifeline for young refugees uprooted by conflict and violence, forced to abandon their homes, communities and even their families.

"Sport restores childhood.

"It helps to heal and restore a sense of normalcy, offering a safe space where children can grow, learn and develop.

"By providing sustainable, solar-powered lighting in refugee camps, we can boost sport and education opportunities for young refugees."

The "Become the Light" campaign begins as the countdown continues to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games and the Olympic Torch Relay progresses around host country, South Korea.

It follows the adoption of the Olympic Truce Resolution at the UN General Assembly in New York City on November 13.

The Olympic Truce Resolution provides a commitment to support the safe passage of athletes and all participants to Pyeongchang 2018 and promote diplomatic solutions to conflicts around the world.

"As an Olympian, I truly believe athletes have a crucial role to play to inspire the next generation, especially those who share a passion for sport, as sport can unite the world, breaking down barriers and having a positive impact on society," Angela Ruggiero, chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, said.

In September, the IOC officially launched the Olympic Refuge Foundation as part of its ongoing campaign to help refugees.