C K Wu has resigned from his position on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, it has been confirmed.

It follows Wu stepping down as President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

When contacted by insidethegames, the IOC confirmed Wu has resigned from the position.

The official was elected to the IOC Executive Board in 2012.

He had been nominated as the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) representative.

The Taiwanese had defeated then International Cycling Union President Pat McQuaid by 20 votes to eight for the nomination.

He has been a vice-president of ASOIF since 2015.

Ordinarily the ASOIF President would have been an IOC Executive Board representative, but a nomination was required due to Francesco Ricci Bitti passing the age limit.

Wu's membership of the IOC, which began in 1988, has not been affected by his resignation from the Executive Board.

Wu's resignation comes after it was announced the official had reached an amicable agreement with AIBA to resolve management issues within the world governing body.

The agreement also saw both parties withdraw and terminate all related pending procedures before civil courts and an AIBA Disciplinary Commission.

Both parties agreed that at this stage there is no indication of any unethical behaviour by either party.

Earlier this month, Wu was provisionally suspended by the AIBA Executive Committee after they allegedly uncovered fresh allegations of wrongdoing against the Taiwanese official.

Wu, President of AIBA since 2006, was given a similar sanction by the Disciplinary Commission in October and the body's ruling Executive Committee voted 14-0 in favour of keeping it in place following a two-day meeting in Dubai.

More follows.