A final International Olympic Committee (IOC) technical review of Pyeongchang 2018 preparations for the Winter Olympics is due to begin tomorrow.

The review is expected to take place across two days, with IOC Coordination Commission chair Gunilla Lindberg due to lead the visit.

According to Yonhap, the IOC’s executive director for the Olympic Games, Christophe Dubi, will also be present among the delegation.

It has been claimed inspections of venues, ticket sales and the promotion of the Games will form a key part of the visit.

Ticket sales have proved a major concern in the build-up to the Games, with an update in October revealing that only 30.3 per cent of the 1.07 million tickets organisers hope to sell for next year's Games had been sold.

The update also revealed that as little as 20.7 per cent of the 760,000 tickets available for the South Korean general public have been sold.

International Ski Federation President Gian-Franco Kasper admitted earlier this month that he does not expect many spectators to attend events at next year's Games.

The Swiss official had claimed European spectators have been put off from travelling to Pyeongchang by the current political tension in the Korean Peninsula.

A series of missile tests by the North, and strained rhetoric with the United States, have led to security fears.

Organisers are hopeful that Pyeongchang 2018 can be a vehicle for peace between North and South Korea.

IOC Coordination Commission chair Gunilla Lindberg is due to host the technical visit ©Getty Images

IOC officials and South Korea have sought to ensure North Korea's participation at Pyeongchang 2018.

It currently remains unclear as to whether North Korea intends to send a delegation, despite figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-sik having qualified for the pairs competition.

A record 94 countries have expressed interest in sending athletes to next year's Winter Olympics, organisers confirmed earlier this month.

The final list of nations expected to compete at Pyeongchang 2018 is due to be confirmed on January 29, when the deadline for entries from the National Olympic Committees passes.

Venues for the Games are 99.7 per cent complete, following the completion of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Daegwallyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun county, in Gangwon-do province.

The Winter Olympics are due to take place from February 9 to 25, with the Paralympics following from March 8 to 18.