Gangwon Province will run a total of 30 cultural programmes during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The province, where Pyeongchang is located, will reportedly have run 41 programmes by the conclusion of next year’s Games.

In the build-up to the Games, 11 initiatives are expected to be held, with the remaining 30 taking place across the duration of the Olympics and Paralympics.

Art displays and musical performances are expected to take place on December 21 and January 10, which will mark the 50 and 30 days to go milestones before the Olympics.

The events will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, a temporary venue constructed for the Games.

A Pyeongchang Winter Music Festival will then begin on January 30 at the Gangneung and the Seoul arts centres.

Events will run at the two venues through until February 16.

Gangwon Province will also seek to display their culture and stories with performances at the Haeram Culture Centre of Gangneung-Wonju National University from February 3 to 24.

The performances will take place twice a day, with K-pop concerts expected to be held every Saturday at the university during the Games.

It is hoped the cultural activities will boost tourism following the Games ©Getty Images

According to Yonhap, a Pyeongchang Winter Festival will run from December 22 through to February 25, the date of the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The festival is expected to allow visitors to experience traditional winter activities, including sleigh rides and fishing through ice holes.

Cooking sessions will also take place, which will allow them to attempt to create local delicacies.

It is claimed the cultural programme has a budget of ₩52 billion won (£35 million/$52 million/€40 million).

The Winter Olympics will take place from February 9 to 25.

The Paralympics will follow from March 8 to 18.