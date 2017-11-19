Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has said he is determined to make up for his disappointing performance at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games when he competes at next year’s edition of the quadrennial event in the Gold Coast.

De Grasse failed to progress beyond the men’s 200 metres semi-finals in the Scottish city, but has since shot to prominence with medal-winning performances at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

As well as finishing runner-up to Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt in the 200m in Rio de Janeiro, he also claimed bronze in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

While De Grasse’s personal best in the 100m is officially 9.91sec, he ran the equal-third quickest time in history to win an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Diamond League meet in April.

A scintillating 9.69 in Sweden’s capital Stockholm did not count due to an illegal plus 4.8m per second of wind assistance, but it showed the potential of the 23-year-old with only Bolt having run quicker.

De Grasse is now keen to make his mark at Gold Coast 2018.

"At Glasgow I didn't make it out of the semi-finals," he told The Courier Mail.

"While the whole thing was a great experience, I didn't do well on the track and I'm determined to change that on the Gold Coast."

Andre De Grasse finished second behind Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt in the 200m final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

De Grasse’s first target is breaking the Canadian 100m record of 9.84, which is shared between Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medallist Donovan Bailey and two-time world silver medallist Bruny Surin.

He looked on course to achieve that feat before being forced to pull out of the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London due to a hamstring tear.

"I was running fast last season," he told The Courier Mail.

"I'm looking forward to what I can do when I'm healthy and try to accomplish that, to be the fastest man in the world.

"First of all I want to break the Canadian record and then work my way down.

"I'm young and I still have a lot of time to achieve that."

Among those set to provide competition for De Grasse are Jamaicans Yohan Blake and Asafa Powell.

Blake is a former 100m world champion, while Powell is a former 100m world record holder and won gold over the distance at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Men’s 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk was ruled out of Gold Coast 2018 last month after sustaining a knee injury during a celebrity touch rugby match.

Van Niekerk had been planning to compete over 100m and 200m.

He is widely considered the natural heir to Bolt's crown as athletics' next big superstar.