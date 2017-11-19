Gold Coast 2018 is set to release an additional 100,000 tickets to the general public for next year’s Commonwealth Games tomorrow.

It will mean a total of 300,000 tickets will be available here on a first-come, first-served basis from midday local time.

To celebrate the final major release of tickets, Australian netball captain Caitlin Bassett and leading Australian gymnast Luke Wadsworth today gathered at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

More than 10,000 additional tickets will be released for the netball finals and the artistic and rhythmic gymnastics events, which will all be held at the venue.

"It’s great to know that netball fans still have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the Gold Coast 2018 netball competition, including the preliminary matches at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre and the finals here at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre," Bassett said.

"Netball is in such a great place at the moment in Australia and we know the Gold Coast 2018 netball competition is going to be hotly contested between the best nations in the world.

"It’s fantastic to set foot in this world class venue today and being here only reinforces our excitement as we head towards Gold Coast 2018."

Wadsworth, who was the 2016 Australian all-around champion, has already experienced Commonwealth Games action in Glasgow 2014 and has his sights set on qualifying for Gold Coast 2018.

"The Gold Coast 2018 gymnastics competition is going to showcase world class athletes in both artistic and rhythmic disciplines," he said.

"It’s great for our sport to see how popular gymnastics was during the ticket-request phase and even better to know that spectators still have the chance to purchase tickets to gymnastics through this final major release of tickets."

A total of 300,000 tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis ©Gold Coast 2018

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie claimed the final major release of tickets provides a great opportunity for spectators from across Australia to be part of the biggest multi-sport event in the country this decade.

"We were so pleased with the overwhelming response during the initial ticket request phase and we’ve been working extremely hard to make 100,000 additional tickets available by finalising venue seating plans and collating remaining ticket allocations from Games partners and Commonwealth Games Associations,” he said.

"Significantly, there are great tickets available to the most in-demand sports, many of which have been oversubscribed since the ticket request phase closed in May, including athletics finals, swimming, diving, gymnastics rhythmic and artistic, netball and the basketball finals here on the Gold Coast.

"We know given the intimacy of our venues that there won’t be a bad seat in the house at any of our sessions."

Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters explained the rationale behind the additional tickets being made available to the general public.

"The final major release of tickets comes after Gold Coast 2018 was able to identify as many additional tickets as possible through the completion of venue seating plans, temporary structures, sight lines and camera positions, along with any tickets which have been returned to the general ticket sales pool from Games delivery partners.

"It is important to note that these remaining tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis so people are urged to hurry to avoid disappointment."

Gold Coast 2018 is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15.

Ticket prices start from AUD$20 (£11.45/$15.13/€12.83) for adults and $10 (£5.72/$7.56/€6.42) for children.

The prices include free public transport on event days within the South East Queensland TransLink transport network, along with the Cairns TransLink and Townsville connect bus networks.