A total of 40 participants have met for the first time as they prepare to participate in the German Olympic Youth Camp at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

The meeting took place in Frankfurt, with the event taking place under the guidance of the German Olympic Academy and German Sports Youth.

Preparations for their trip to South Korea were outlined, with a varied programme expected to take place when they visit Seoul and Pyeongchang from February 7 to 22.

The programme will include visits to Olympic competitions, as well as intercultural exchanges and a variety of sporting activities.

The participants include young athletes and volunteers, who took part in several workshops during their first meeting.

An introduction to the Olympic Movement and developing ideas surrounding digital media were among the key topics covered, along with discussions around sexual violence in sport.

"We were able to get to know a very motivated and open-minded group, who made great contributions to our programme this weekend and showed great interest in the host country South Korea," said Jan Holze, chairman of German Youth Sports.

"Although the young people come from so many different sports and did not know each other before, we were once again able to see how fast the sport and the enthusiasm for the Olympic idea brought people together."

The Youth Camp will begin in South Korea’s capital city Seoul, where participants will be housed at the main building of the YMCA South Korea.

The group will attend Pyeongchang 2018 competitions during the Youth Camp ©Getty Images

A comprehensive cultural, sports and seminar programme will take place in the city, with organisers having worked with the German Embassy closely in preparation.

Meetings with delegations from sport and politics will also take place.

The final six days will see the group head to Pyeongchang or the Gangneung cluster to watch Olympic competitions.

They will also visit German House during their stay.

The participants were selected based on their sporting achievements and efforts in society, with 18 men and 24 women selected, with all between the age of 16 and 19 years old.

While 22 come from winter sports, a further 18 are from summer sport.