The Netherlands’ Juul Franssen and Kim Polling won the respective women’s under-63 kilograms and under-70kg titles today as the hosts moved to the top of the medal table at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in The Hague.

World Judo Masters silver medallist Franssen won the home nation's first gold medal at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark, beating European Championships bronze medallist Alice Schlesinger of Great Britain in the under-63kg final.

The 27-year-old came into the gold medal contest with a 2-1 lead in her head-to-head series with Schlesinger, but she has been in exile for a year as she plotted a solution to her training and competition programme that would suit both herself and the Dutch Judo Federation.

Franssen and Schlesinger were almost going one-for-one with attacks in a lively final as the latter pushed forward with her sode-tsurikomi-goshi and the former retaliated with seoi-nage and tai-otoshi efforts.

After 80 seconds of golden score, Schlesinger looked like a spent force and was penalised for going out of the competition area to gift the title to her opponent.

The first bronze medal contest was won by Franssen’s compatriot Sanne Vermeer, who beat Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard.

In a reversal of fortunes, the second went the way of Canada’s Stefanie Tremblay after she defeated The Netherlands’ Iris Iwema.

The Netherlands' Kim Polling came out on top in the women's under-70kg category ©IJF

The under-70kg final was an all-Dutch contest and saw former world number one Polling overcome European champion Sanne van Dijke.

The sprightly Van Dijke fell behind to a uchi-mata from Polling and then a left seoi-nage, before an osoto-makikomi added a third waza-ari.

Germany secured both bronze medals at the expense of the home nation with Miriam Butkereit beating Evelien Berndsen in the first contest and Laura Vargas Koch defeating Natascha Ausma in the second.

Among today’s other gold medallists was Mongolia’s Khadbaatar Narankhuu, who overcame two-time IJF Grand Prix winner Victor Scvortov of the United Arab Emirates in the men’s under-73kg final.

Narankhuu, a former Ulaanbaatar Grand Prix bronze medallist, claimed his country's second crown in as many days courtesy of a booming ippon-seoi-nage with 56 seconds on the clock.

The victory was his first over Scvortov and ensured him his maiden gold medal at an IJF Grand Prix.

Mongolia’s Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir was the first bronze medallist after beating The Netherlands’ Sam Van T Westende.

He was joined on the third step of the podium by Germany’s Anthony Zingg, who proved too strong for Kosovo’s Akil Gjakova.

Mongolia's Khadbaatar Narankhuu tasted victory in the men's under-73kg division ©IJF

Also tasting victory today was world number 107 Ivan Vorobev of Russia in the men’s under-81kg category.

Vorobev, a former Tyumen Grand Slam winner, secured his first IJF Grand Prix gold medal at the 12th time of asking.

His triumph was sealed by a stylish win over Germany's European silver medallist Dominic Ressel, who was caught totally unaware and found himself on the receiving end of a beautiful tani-otoshi.

Belgium’s Matthias Casse got his hands on a bronze medal by defeating Argentina’s Emmanuel Lucenti.

Iran’s Saeid Mollaei did likewise by overcoming The Netherlands’ Frank de Wit, the world number one.

Action in The Hague is due to conclude tomorrow when competition will be held in the women’s under-78kg and over-78kg categories and the men’s under-90kg, under-100kg and over-100kg divisions.

