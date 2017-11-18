David Goffin earned his first victory over world number two Roger Federer in seven attempts to take a place in the final of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour Finals in London.

The seventh-seeded Belgian came from a set down to claim a shock win over the 19-time Grand Slam champion - and six times ATP Finals winner - 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Goffin thus earned the right to meet the winner of the evening's second semi-final at the O2 Arena between Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Jack Sock of the United States.

The 26-year-old, who earlier this year became the first Belgian player to reach the ATP top 10, looked stunned as he secured one of the greatest wins of his career.

Roger Federer, right, congratulates Belgium's David Goffin after their ATP World Tour Finals semi-final at the O2 Arena in London ©Getty Images

Earlier in the tournament he defeated Spain's current world number one, Rafael Nadal, who subsequently retired from the competition because of injury.

"I have no words," said Goffin, who was embraced at the net by his 36-year-old Swiss opponent.

"I cannot describe how I'm feeling.

"So much joy, so much happiness."

Thirty-six-year-old Federer, whose extraordinary resurgence this season has seen him win the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, started strongly but looked lacklustre towards the end of a match in which he produced 37 unforced errors.

More follows